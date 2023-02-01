IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NZ 3rd T20I match in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7PM IST, February 1
Ahead of his third and final T20I against India, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson said that India skipper Hardik Pandya’s captaincy style is similar to that of Kiwi skipper Kane Willliamson. India and New Zealand will square off in the final T20I of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1). The series is currently level at 1-1.
Ferguson played under the leadership of Pandya during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, in which Gujarat Titans clinched the title in their debut season. While Ferguson has been traded to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2023, Hardik and Williamson will be playing together in the coming season of the T20 league.
“I hold him (Pandya) in very high regard. Certainly, from day one, playing underneath him at Gujarat, he is a clear leader within the group and demands the audience very quickly, but at the same time (he is) similar to Kane (Williamson) in the sense that he has time for everyone in the group. So, as you can see, he has done well with India and his body language with the group has been fantastic and I think he is an exceptional leader for the country. I certainly enjoyed my time playing underneath him,” said Ferguson as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.
Ferguson refused to admit that he is a ‘leader’ of the inexperienced pace attack of Kiwis, currently having new players like Henry Shipley, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner.
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Date & Time: February 1, 7pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match Predicted 11
India: Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
