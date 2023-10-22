IND Vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 21 In Dharamsala, 2PM IST, October 22

The India Vs New Zealand match may not be the hugely-awaited match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 but it remains one of the most important matches for both the sides. At the same time, the rivalry between these two teams in a World Cup is continuously growing. New Zealand got better of India in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals. That was the last match MS Dhoni played for India and his last moments on the cricket field in the blue jersey are not very beautiful. Dhoni walked off after stroking a gritty fifty but with him India's chances of making it to final of the World Cup had also perished.

Indian fans still have sad memories from the New Zealand clash and surely won't want a repeat of that game when India take on Black Caps at th beautiful HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. A big blow for India is unavailability of ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya who had hurt his ankle in match vs Bangladesh in Pune. In his absence, there will be at least 2 changes in the team with Hardik getting replaced by either Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya in the XI and Mohammed Shami coming in for Shardul Thakur at No 8 to strengthen the pace attack.

Suryakumar was hit on his wrist during the practice session on Saturday, a day before the game and left the nets midway. Ishan, on the other hand, was bitten by a honeybee while batting in the nets. He too left the session to get some treatment. It will be interesting to whether both of them are fine before the match or not. In all likelihood, Surya could make his World Cup debut. But only if the right-handed batter is completely fit.

India Vs New Zealand - Probable Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c) (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

IND vs NZ DREAM11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Matt Henry

India Vs New Zealand: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk) (c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Tim Southee.