IND vs NZ: 'Lekin aisa nahi hai...', Mohammed Shami makes a big statement on Jasprit Bumrah's return from injury

India beat New Zealand in the 2nd ODI by 8 wickets to seal the three-match series 2-0 on Saturday (January 22) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The last ODI will be played at Indore and New Zealand will be hoping to avoid a whitewash in that match. The architect of the Indian win was pacer Mohammed Shami. He picked up two key wickets in his first spell. Shami dismissed Finn Allen in just the first over of the match. And then sent back Daryl Mitchell in the 6th over of the innings. Shami picked up the third and last wicket in form of Michael Bracewell when he came to bowl in the second spell. Bracewell's wicket was key as he was the batter who had almost taken Kiwis to victory in the first ODI at Hyderabad.

Shami, rightfully, was declared the Player of the Match. NZ were bowled out for just 108 and India chased down the target with 8 wickets and almost 30 overs left in the innings.

For his impactful 3-wicket haul in the first innings, Mohammed Shami bagged the Player of the Match award as Team India won the second India vs New Zealand ODI by eight wickets.



After the match, Shami was questioned whether he misses Jasprit Bumrah, his bowling partner, or not. Shami said that Bumrah is a big player but the game of cricket never stops.

"Dekhiye, acche players ke hamashe kami feel hoti hai. Lekin aisa nahi hai ki agar by chance ki koi player injured ho jaye, esa nahi ki game ko rok diya jaye ya kuch ho. Zaroor miss karte hai, woh acche bowler hai. Toh bus yahi dua hai ki wo jaldi se wo team par aaye toh team aur strong ho jayegi. Toh bus koshish ye he hai ki wo jaldi se apne fitness par work kare aur jaldi se Team India ko join kare aur jo setup wo set karde (We always feel the absence of a good player. By chance if a player gets injured, its not like it will stop our game or something like that. We obviously miss him. He is a very good bowler. I just hope that he comes back to the team soon, then the team will become more stronger. I hope he works on his fitness fast and joins Team India soon)."