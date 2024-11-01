IND vs NZ: Ravindra Jadeja Surpasses Ishant Sharma To Become 5th Highest Wicket-taker For India In Test Cricket

India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja surpassed Ishant Sharma in order to become India's fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Jadeja reached this feat while taking part on Day 1 of the Test match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai.

Apart from surpassing Ishant, he also went past Zaheer Khan who took 311 wickets. Jadeja has now taken 312 wickets in Test cricket for India. Jadeja scalped the wicket of Glenn Phillips to reach the landmark. The left-arm spinner also took the wickets of Tom Blundell and Will Young, showing his finesse.

Two wickets in an over shortly after the Tea Break and Ravindra Jadeja completes a five-wicket haul



Two wickets in an over shortly after the Tea Break and Ravindra Jadeja completes a five-wicket haul

Now that, Jadeja has picked up 312 wickets, he is standing behind Harbhajan Singh, who took 417 wickets in 103 Tests. Earlier, Jadeja also became just the third player from India to score 3,000 runs and take 300 wickets. This feat was earlier matched by Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ever since making his debut back in 2012, Jadeja has been a prominent member when it comes to India’s spin setup alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. The duo has won many games for India with Jadeja taking 231 of his wickets at an average of 21.78. Jadeja also has four centuries to his name with an average of 35.72.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.