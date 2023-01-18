Shubman Gill breaks HUGE record of Virat Kohli in ODI cricket with century against New Zealand in 1st ODI

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill crossed the 1000 ODI runs mark in India's first match against New Zealand of the 3-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (January 18). With the blistering knock, Gill broke the record held by veteran batters Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to reach 1000-ODI runs (fastest).

Here's look at the list of players fastest to reach 1000 ODI runs:

1) Fakhar Zaman (18 innnings)

2) Imam-ul-Haq and Shubman Gill (19 innings)

3) 21 Viv Richards/ Kevin Pietersen/ Jonathan Trott/ Quinton de Kock/ Babar Azam/ Rassie vd Dussen (21 innings)

Milestone - Shubman Gill becomes the fastest Indian to score 1000 ODI runs in terms of innings (19)



Live - https://t.co/DXx5mqRguU #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/D3ckhBBPxn — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2023

4) Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (24 innings)

Most odi centuries at the age of 23 -



Virat Kohli - 13

Sachin - 11

Shubman gill - 3

Cricket won't get another Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/FhjLumBB8u — leishaa (@katyxkohli17) January 18, 2023

The hundred against New Zealand was Gill's second consecutive hundred after scoring one against Sri Lanka in the ODI series for India. (More to follow)