IND vs NZ: Was Virat Kohli wrongfully adjudged out? Twitter roasts umpire Virender Sharma

India captain Virat Kohli came back to Test cricket after a long gap and was dismissed for a duck. However the decision was a controversial one as the third umpire Virender Sharma, it appears, gave a wrong decision.

On the last ball of the 30th over of the Indian innings, Ajaz Patel bowled an arm ball that Kohli tried to defend on frontfoot. But the ball hit the bat-pad and New Zealand appealed. On-field umpire Anil Chaudhary adjudged it out.

Kohli was pretty sure there was some bat involved in it and he took a DRS. It was a close call, in replay. There appeared an inside edge, however, there was no conclusive evidence whether the ball had hit the inside edge first or the pad. Third umpire Virender Sharma ruled it out after checking the ball-tracking.

Kohli had a word with Nitin Menon before taking the long walk back to the dressing room.

On twitter, a new debate was ignited, as Kohli fans roasted third umpire Virender Sharma.

Meet Virender Sharma the traitor pic.twitter.com/MbQWuboxb1 — Sohan (@ComeOnVirat) December 3, 2021

TV umpire Virender Sharma on duty: pic.twitter.com/Zd7m1wsxx0 — Tanya Midha (@tanyamidhaa) December 3, 2021

What the hell was this ? Who tf has kept Virender Sharma in the ICC panel of umpires and why — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) December 3, 2021