IND vs NZ Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming: The Indian women’s team under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur will start their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Sophie Devine’s New Zealand on Friday. Both the team have been placed in Group A and since all the teams are tough, the Indian team cannot afford to start their campaign on a bad note. Team India has performed well in the recent editions of the tournament as they reached the semi-finals in 2018 and 2023 and also ended as the runners-up in the 2020 edition.

New Zealand on the other hand, has not reached the knockout stages since the 2016 edition.

IND vs NZ Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details:

When should we watch the India vs New Zealand game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024?

The India vs New Zealand game of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will start at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday, October 4.

Where will the India vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs New Zealand game of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

How to live stream the India vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Fans can live stream India vs New Zealand game of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs New Zealand game of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.