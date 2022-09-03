Team India have begun their Asia Cup 2022 in dominant fashion and currently one of the favourites to win the prestigious trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener of the title defence following up with a Suryakumar Yadav special victory against Hong Kong in the second fixture of Group A. The continental tournament which began on August 28 in Dubai is feeding the much-awaited entertainment for the cricket fans till now. Whether it's Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh or Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka or India vs Pakistan, every game is turning out to be another roller-coaster ride for the fans watching.

Coming back to Team India, there are always several speculations by pundits and critics about the squad selection which questions about the playing XI. Whether it's Virat Kohli, KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant or any other Indian star at the moment, everyone has their own opinion.

In the latest update, Team India's wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant also opened up on his views about the critics. The left-hander has provided India some really grateful moments but he somewhere gets questioned for his batting style of attacking at pressure moments.

"I've got used to the fact that there will be harsh criticism even if I get a hundred in one innings and get out cheaply in the next one," Pant was quoted as saying in a report by Times of India.

Sharing his views on the same, he further stated: "I understand when I get out, it might look ugly. It doesn't mean it never pinches me. But I've learnt to embrace the fact that I play high-risk-high-reward game."

India are now set to take on Pakistan once again in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (September 3), in which the Babar Azam side will look to take revenge after losing in the first game of the tournament. Pakistan were dominant in their clash against Hong Kong as compared to India as the Nizakat Khan-led side were bowled out for just 38 runs by the Men in Green bowling attack.