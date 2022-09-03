After beating Hong Kong by a massive margin of 155 runs, Pakistan made a big statement of intent, at the same time, qualifying for the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah cricket stadium. Men in Green had started their campaign with a loss vs arch-rivals India but made a strong comeback vs Hong Kong to prove a point or two. They will face India again now in the first of the Super 4s clash on Sunday (September 4) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the joy of watching their favourite teams in one of the most awaited clashed will be back for the fans.

India Predicted 11 for Pakistan match

Rohit Sharma-led India received a huge blow when they got to know that their spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could take no further part in Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. He has been replaced by Axar Patel. It is a like for like replacement as both the cricketers possess the similar skills. Jadeja's ouster has definitely opened gates for Rishabh Pant, who did not play the last clash vs Pakistan as Dinesh Karthik was preferred as the wicketkeeper over him. India may still stick with Karthik in Super 4 game vs Pakistan. Pant may still not feature in playing 11 because India cannot go in vs Pakistan with just 5 pure bowlers. They would either include Deepak Hooda, who can bowl as well or pick Axar in the side. Avesh Khan has not had a good sho so far but he could be backed again vs Pakistan as India don't have a backup pacer with them.

Pakistan Predicted 11 vs India

As far as Babar Azam-led side is concerned, they should play the same side that thrashed Hong Kong a day before. They will not like to touch the winning combination. With batters finding form, Pakistan will hope they continue the good show vs India on September 4.

India Predicted playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda/Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Pakistan Predicted 11: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani