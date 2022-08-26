NewsCricket
MOHAMMAD WASIM JR

Mohammad Wasim Jr. ruled out of Asia Cup 2022, THIS pacer to make comeback ahead of India clash

Hasan Ali was sought as a replacement player by the team management and the request was accepted by the chief selector. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 08:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr. has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup due to a left side strain. He had picked up the injury while bowling in Pakistan’s practice session on Wednesday.  The bowler was assessed by the team medical staff, and MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis. The findings were discussed with the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, while an independent review by a specialist physiotherapist was also sought. The medical team will closely monitor Wasim’s rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan. Meanwhile, Hasan Ali, has been named as Wasim’s replacement, which is subject to the Event Technical Committee’s approval. As soon as the ETC approves Hasan as a replacement player, the bowler will depart for the UAE.

Hasan Ali was sought as a replacement player by the team management and the request was accepted by the chief selector. Hasan had been working on his bowling in the National High Performance Centre for the past three weeks and is presently in Rawalpindi, preparing for the National T20, which commences on 30 August.

