The Indian cricket team is gearing up for Asia Cup 2022 which will begin on August 27, India will take on Pakistan next Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Team India will look to take revenge against Men in Green, the last time these two teams clashed India lost by 10 wickets against arch-rivals. With just seven days to go for the mega-encounter, cricket experts from both sides are voicing their opinions on players from both sides. Former India cricketer Chandu Borde has expressed that wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is not a finisher but he can play in any position.

Rishabh Pant - The next superstar of Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/Kvb2v0QSR6 — Sourabh (@1handed6_) August 21, 2022

In an interview with India TV, Borde said, "This is great competition within the team. Whoever performs will be part of the team. To be honest, I don't think there is any competition for Rishabh Pant. He is an automatic choice and will continue to be an important part of the team. Rishabh Pant is a player who can change the momentum of the game in no time, and he is not just a finisher - he can play anywhere and anytime."

Pant who has made a mark in Test cricket for his heroic innings has failed to put up the same level of impact in the T20Is. However, Borde feels that Pant can turn it around in T20Is.

"See, what happens is in Test cricket, you have time. But in T20 cricket, you have to go after almost every ball, and the way he plays cross-batted and sweep shots, he puts himself at higher risk. But, he should control himself and play according to the match situation. He should understand the game and base his shots around that. If you look at Rishabh Pant's career span, he has just started out, but the way he has won matches for India - it's unbelievable. With time, as he learns more, his performance will reach newer heights," Chandu Borde added.