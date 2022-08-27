After almost one year, India is all set to take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28, Sunday. This is the first time that the arch-rivals will clash after the historic match in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 where Pakistan registered their first-ever win against India in the WC game by beating the Men in Blue by 10 wickets. However, everything has changed for Team India, the coach is new and so is the captain. Ahead of the Sunday clash, India skipper Rohit Sharma interacted with Pakistan's Babar Azam after the practice session.

Pakistan Cricket Board's official Twitter handle posted video of the interaction with the caption," C meets C #AsiaCup2022.

Both India and Pakistan will be entering Sunday's match without their pace spearheads -- Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi. While Bumrah is nursing a back injury, Afridi is missing due to a right knee ligament injury.

Afridi will be a huge miss for Pakistan as he picked 3-31 in his four overs and became 'Player of the Match' in a 10-wicket victory when these two teams last met in the Men's T20 World Cup in 2021 at the venue which is now all geared up to host Sunday's Asia Cup Group A match.

In Bumrah's absence, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan have been given opportunities to strengthen their respective cases for spots in the Men's T20 World Cup squad. In absence of Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr., Hasan Ali, who was not in the original Asia Cup squad due to dip in form, has been given a chance to show he's still got in him to get that ticket to the World Cup apart from Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah.