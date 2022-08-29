NewsCricket
IND VS PAK

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Twitter slams Harbhajan Singh for laughing on Shahid Afridi's 'No one likes Gautam Gambhir even in India' comment

Twitter, however, did not find the comment funny and slammed Harbhajan for not supporting his teammate. 

Aug 29, 2022

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir and ex-Pakistan Shahid Afridi do not get along that well is a known fact for every cricket fan in both countries. During their playing days, the duo got into a heated argument and it continues to date. We often see a glimpse of their strong emotion against each other on social media. Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022. Shahid again took a dig at Gautam saying that 'no one in Team India likes Gautam Gambhir'. Harbhajan Singh, who was live on the TV show with Pakistan cricketer was seen laughing after the comment. Twitter, however, did not find the comment funny and slammed Harbhajan for not supporting his teammate. 

"It's not like I have had a fight with any of the Indian players. Yes, sometimes there are some arguments with Gautam Gambhir on social media. And I think that Gautam is a sort of character which no one likes even in the Indian team," Afridi said. 

