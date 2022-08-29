Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir and ex-Pakistan Shahid Afridi do not get along that well is a known fact for every cricket fan in both countries. During their playing days, the duo got into a heated argument and it continues to date. We often see a glimpse of their strong emotion against each other on social media. Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022. Shahid again took a dig at Gautam saying that 'no one in Team India likes Gautam Gambhir'. Harbhajan Singh, who was live on the TV show with Pakistan cricketer was seen laughing after the comment. Twitter, however, did not find the comment funny and slammed Harbhajan for not supporting his teammate.

"It's not like I have had a fight with any of the Indian players. Yes, sometimes there are some arguments with Gautam Gambhir on social media. And I think that Gautam is a sort of character which no one likes even in the Indian team," Afridi said.

This is wrong statement by Afridi _@GautamGambhir always will be hero whole india .....Afridi says India team hi pasand nhi karti what nonsense_ don't speak anything about gauti sir_

We loved __ Gautam gambhir pic.twitter.com/iugWFXPZ91 — AJ (@biharshain) August 28, 2022

This is wrong statement by Afridi _@GautamGambhir always will be hero whole india .....Afridi says India team hi pasand nhi karti what nonsense_ don't speak anything about gauti sir_

We loved __ Gautam gambhir pic.twitter.com/iugWFXPZ91 — AJ (@biharshain) August 28, 2022

How can @harbhajan_singh laugh on it .Man you have played so much with that guy atleast you should not have laughed on it.#INDvPAK #disappointing https://t.co/LUQa3eg7IO — Aman Kumar Singh (@rajputaman22) August 28, 2022

Meanwhile,