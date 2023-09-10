Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma ran havoc on the Pakistan bowling attack when the action began at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 10). An opening stand of over 100 runs between the two openers handed Team India a dream in the blockbuster clash against Pakistan.

Former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan expressed their views on the Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma partnership. (Watch: Fakhar Zaman Helps Groundstaff To Cover Pitch As Rain Interrupts India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Clash)

"They have a lengthy history in international cricket. Shubman Gill is only in his second game against Pakistan. If your partner is making quick runs during such partnerships, you are not required to do the same. This is what you get with experience, and you can expect it from Shubman Gill. There may be days when Rohit Sharma makes quick runs, and Shubman Gill plays second fiddle. In my perspective, cooperation should be taken forward collectively, which means looking at who is making fast runs," said Gambhir.

Irfan Pathan: “The partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill has provided a builder to KL Rahul, it is not easy when you come back and your position is being questioned if you’ll play or not. There is a difference if you come to bat on 2 wickets on 20 runs or 120 runs. So this partnership has provided a big builder to KL Rahul."

Rohit was trapped by Shadad Khan during the 17th over when he tried to clear the rope over long-off. He was caught by Faheem Ashraf at the boundary rope finishing his knock at 56 off 49 balls with 6 fours and 4 maximums. Moments later, Shubman Gill was caught at cover after Shaheen Shah Afridi outfoxed him with a slower one outside of off-stump.