Watch: Fakhar Zaman Helps Groundstaff To Cover Pitch As Rain Interrupts India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Clash

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: As KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were getting tested by the Men in Green bowling attack after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill walked back to the pavilion, Pakistan cricketer Fakhar Zaman was seen helping the groundstaff put on the cover on the pitch after rain interrupted play in the second match of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan.

After a fiery start from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India lost both their openers in quick succession as Shaheen Shah Afridi trapped the 23-year-old with a slower one after Rohit miscued a shot against Shadab to get caught at long-off.

Watch the video here:

Fakhar Zaman is an amazing human being tbh. so nice to see this pic.twitter.com/Nz5qQWLYaY — N. (@itsallbakwas) September 10, 2023

There was a moment of worry for Pakistan fans when Shaheen Afridi left the field to get some treatment for his fingers but the left-arm pacer returned to the field after a few overs and got the better of Gill immediately. (More to follow)