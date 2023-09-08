WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Shows Off His Football Skills Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super 4 Game In Asia Cup 2023

In a surprising turn of events, members of the Indian cricket team, including Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, and fielding coach T. Dilip, showcased their football skills during an indoor net session on September 8, Friday. With the Super Four stage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan just around the corner on Sunday, September 10, this unexpected football challenge added an extra layer of excitement to their preparation.

Iyer and Dilip Steal the Show

During the football challenge, the spotlight shone brightly on Shreyas Iyer and fielding coach T. Dilip. While Yadav, Gill, and Thakur failed to make a significant impression, Iyer displayed exceptional precision by hitting the off and middle stumps, leaving his teammates in awe. Fielding coach T. Dilip, too, showed his prowess on the football pitch by hitting all three stumps with accuracy. The jubilant Indian cricketers celebrated this memorable moment with enthusiasm, lifting Iyer and Dilip's hands in celebration.

Iyer's Comeback and Performance

Shreyas Iyer, a right-handed batter, recently made his comeback to the national team after recovering from an injury. However, his return in the group-stage encounter against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 did not meet expectations, as he managed to score only 14 runs. Nevertheless, Iyer's remarkable football skills showcased during the indoor challenge might boost his confidence ahead of the crucial Super Four stage clash against Pakistan.

Team Bonding and Entertainment

The Indian Cricket Team's Instagram account shared a video capturing the essence of the football challenge. It highlighted the camaraderie and team spirit among the Men in Blue. The caption, "Target. That was some face-off. Never a dull day, clearly. #TeamIndia #AsiaCup," perfectly summed up the lively atmosphere within the squad as they prepared for their upcoming match against Pakistan.

KL Rahul's Return

In other news, India's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has rejoined the squad for the Asia Cup 2023 after recovering from a niggle. He was seen having his first training session in Sri Lanka, which took place indoors on September 7, Thursday. Rahul's return adds depth and experience to the Indian lineup, and his presence will undoubtedly bolster the team's batting order.

India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).