'Where Are Shami And Suryakumar?', Team India's Playing XI Vs Pakistan Game In Asia Cup 2023 Leaves Fans In Shock

The decision to leave out a seasoned campaigner like Shami, who has delivered under pressure on numerous occasions, left fans perplexed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a highly anticipated encounter, the Indian cricket team won the toss and elected to bat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. However, the decision that stirred the cricketing world was India's surprise selection of Shardul Thakur in the playing XI, replacing the experienced Mohammad Shami. Moreover, the omission of the explosive Suryakumar Yadav further raised eyebrows, leaving Indian cricket fans in a state of discontentment.

Shami's Omission: A Shocker

One of the most talked-about aspects of the playing XI was the absence of Mohammad Shami. Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and his knack for picking crucial wickets, Shami's exclusion was a shocker for many cricket enthusiasts. The decision to leave out a seasoned campaigner like Shami, who has delivered under pressure on numerous occasions, left fans perplexed.

The absence of Shami also significantly altered India's bowling attack. With Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur as the primary seamers, the team's strategy came under scrutiny. Shami's ability to provide crucial breakthroughs in the early and death overs is a quality that cannot be easily replaced.

Suryakumar Yadav's Snub: A Curious Call

Another contentious aspect of India's playing XI was the absence of Suryakumar Yadav. The explosive middle-order batsman, who has been a revelation in limited-overs cricket, seemed like a natural fit for a high-pressure match against Pakistan. His recent performances and adaptability to different situations made him a fan favorite and a dependable asset.

Yadav's exclusion raised questions about India's batting order and the team's overall strategy. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer, the addition of Yadav would have further bolstered the middle order and provided India with an aggressive option in the middle overs.

Backlash on Social Media

The disappointment among Indian cricket fans was palpable on social media platforms. Twitter, in particular, witnessed an outpouring of frustration and bewilderment over the exclusion of Shami and Yadav from the playing XI. Hashtags like #ShamiMissed and #SuryakumarSnub started trending, with fans expressing their views and disappointment at these unexpected decisions.

Many fans questioned the team management's rationale behind these selections, especially in a high-stakes match against Pakistan. The absence of Shami and Yadav was perceived as a missed opportunity to field a stronger and more balanced side.

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan's Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

