August is generally seen as the hottest month to travel to Dubai. With temperatures in the daytime touching 40 and 41 degrees or even going beyond, people are left in the dilemma of whether to explore the city and bear with hot air or stay-put in their rooms with air conditioner on and enjoy the cool air. In this environment of intense heat in Dubai, the Asia Cup 2022, in its 15th edition begins. As usual, there is an India-Pakistan match, happening on Sunday (August 28), which has managed to grab a huge chunk of eyeballs leading into the six-team competition.

Amidst the heat, the atmosphere in Dubai will go a couple of notches high when the greatest rivalry in the world of cricket resumes on Sunday. Though the social media buzz has been largely muted, once the game begins, the excitement of an India-Pakistan clash will keep the netizens busy.

Both India and Pakistan will be entering Sunday’s match without their pace spearheads – Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi. While Bumrah is nursing a back injury, Afridi is missing due to a right knee ligament injury.

Afridi will be a huge miss for Pakistan as he picked 3-31 in his four overs and became ‘Player of the Match’ in a 10-wicket victory when these two teams last met in the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2021 at the venue which is now all geared up to host Sunday’s Asia Cup Group A match.

In Bumrah’s absence, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan have been given opportunities to strengthen their respective cases for spots in the Men’s T20 World Cup squad. In absence of Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr., Hasan Ali, who was not in the original Asia Cup squad due to dip in form, has been given a chance to show he’s still got in him to get that ticket to the World Cup apart from Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah.

Sunday’s match also marks talismanic India batter Virat Kohli’s 100th T20I appearance, and his first international match since playing in the third ODI against England on July 17. It will also make Kohli only the second player (after New Zealand’s Ross Taylor) to clock 100 appearances in all three formats of international cricket.

Match Details

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date & Time: August 28 at 730 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Group A Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Group A match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani