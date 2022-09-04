IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Dubai, 730 PM IST, September 4
Another high-octane India versus Pakistan clash is set for Sunday (September 4), as both arch-rivals will be looking forward to making the best out of their opening Super Four match at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. India heads into the Super 4 with a clean record, they are at the top of the table with two wins in two matches and four points.
While Pakistan is in the second position with one win in two matches and two points. Notably, India and Pakistan had clashed in a moderate-scoring thriller. This was a match which opened their campaigns at the Asia Cup 2022.
India made a winning start to its title defence by defeating Pakistan by five wickets. Hardik Pandya (3/25) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) had helped in bundling out Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs.
Rizwan was Pakistan’s top scorer with 43. Chasing 148, Virat Kohli (35), Ravindra Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33*) made contributions that guided Team India to a five-wicket win with two balls to spare. Mohammed Nawaz (3/33) and Naseem Shah (2/27) delivered solid performances for their side with the ball.
But now, the stakes are high this time around. Both teams are looking forward to start their Super Four Phase with a victory which will make their road to the Asia Cup final easier. Fans are also praying that both Asian giants do well going ahead so that they battle it out in the final as well.
Indian top order consisting of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have to deliver their best in this match.
Match Details
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Date & Time: September 4 at 730 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Fakhar Zaman
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Naseem Shah
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Vice-captain: Virat Kohli
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match Predicted 11
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain/Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah
