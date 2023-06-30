When Will Jasprit Bumrah Make Comeback In Team India? R Ashwin Makes BIG Statement

India will have their sights set on ending its 10-year ICC trophy drought as they gear up for the highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 in October. However, the Men in Blue are grappling with numerous injury concerns, with key players like Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah sidelined. Bumrah, in particular, has been out of action since September 2022 due to a back injury, for which he underwent surgery. He is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and fans are eagerly awaiting his potential return for the mega tournament. A significant clue about Bumrah's fitness may have been provided by his teammate and seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The fixtures for the World Cup 2023 were recently unveiled, with India's clash against Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad being the highlight. In a video posted on his YouTube Channel, Ravichandran Ashwin mentioned that both Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are expected to regain fitness in time for the World Cup.



"The recent encounters between India and Pakistan in ICC events have been nothing short of extraordinary. I believe we can anticipate another sensational India-Pakistan match," expressed Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"This game is poised to be evenly matched, as Pakistan also boasts a formidable pace attack. For India, we are hopeful for the return of Bumrah, and possibly even Prasidh. Although I'm uncertain about the final combination, it promises to be an enthralling contest," he added.

"Let's discuss the game against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15. Undoubtedly, it will be a sold-out affair, with a capacity audience of 130,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Even during the 2011 World Cup, Ahmedabad holds fond memories for us. Back then, the venue was known as the Motera Stadium, where we played and triumphed over Australia in the quarter-final. It propelled us to the semi-final against Pakistan, ultimately leading us to clinch the World Cup," he further elaborated.