Suryakumar Yadav beats Mohammad Rizwan to become leading run-scorer in 2022 T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket of 2022. The star Indian T20I batter accomplished this feat during his side's third T20I match against Australia in Hyderabad. During the match, Suryakumar played a hard-hitting knock of 69 runs in just 36 balls. His inning was decorated with five delightful boundaries and five big sixes. He struck the ball at an impressive strike rate of 191.67. This year, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 682 runs at an average of 37.88 in 20 matches in the shortest format. His best individual score this year is 117.

One century and four half-centuries have come out of his bat. Suryakumar's strike rate is also at an impressive 182.84. He is followed by Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal (626), Sabawoon Davizi of the Czech Republic (612), Pakistan's star batter Mohammad Rizwan (556) and West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran (553). The batter has shown a lot of consistency this year. He is ranked third in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings for batters, behind South Africa's Aiden Markram and Pakistan's Rizwan.

Coming to the third T20I against Australia, visitors Aussies posted 186/7 in their 20 overs. Cameron Green (52 off 21 balls) helped the Aussies get to an explosive start. But following that, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22) and Axar Patel (3/33) helped Men in Blue make a comeback, restricting Aussies' run flow and leaving them struggling at 117/6 in 13.5 overs.

Then a 68-run stand between Tim David (54) and Daniel Sams (28*) helped the visitors reach 186/7 in their 20 overs. Axar was India's star with the ball and continued his good run in the series. Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel also got one wicket each.

Chasing 187, Team India lost openers KL Rahul (1) and skipper Rohit Sharma (17) quickly, leaving them struggling at 2/30. Then Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav stitched a quickfire 104-run stand in 62 balls, with Yadav smashing Aussies all over the park and Virat anchoring the innings after scoring some quick runs in his first 20 balls. Yadav's dismissal for 69 off 36 to Josh Hazlewood broke the stand.

Following that, Virat brought up his half-century and looked to finish off the game, but was caught by skipper Aaron Finch on a Sams delivery for a well-made 63 off 48. Hardik Pandya (25* off 16 balls) finished the game for India with a four, with one ball to spare. Team India finished their innings at 187/4, winning the game by six wickets. Sams (2/33) bowled well for Aussies. Hazlewood and Pat Cummins also took a wicket each. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his fifty.