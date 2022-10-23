Mohammed Shami's troubles with wife Hasin Jahan to poor show vs Pakistan, pacer has seen it all in his life

Mohammed Shami bowled brilliantly in India's opening encounter vs Pakistan. He came in to bowl first change and dismissed a well-set Iftikhar Ahmed with a stunning yorker. Iftikhar had just completed his fifty and was looking set to take Pakistan to a massive total. But Shami broke that stand and it derailed their momentum. Shami has come a long way in life. He had troubled with his wife Hasin Jahan in the past. In 2018, she accused Shami of with serious allegations of domestic violence, assault, and dowry against Mohammed Shami. The two parted ways later. They have not yet divorced. Shami and Hasin Jahan got married in 2014. Hasin Jahan worked as a model and cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders before marrying Shami.

Shami later revealed that he had tough time dealing with allegations. He had categorically denied all such allegations. After that his place in the Indian side was also in question but Shami got backing from his captain Virat Kohli. However, he was told to shed weight and that is exactly what he did. Came back strongly and became one of India's top class pacers across formats.

Shami received a second setback in his life when he was dropped from India's T20 team after a poor show vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. He was called many things includung anti-national on social media and it did have an effect on Shami. Virat had then backed him, saying he remains one of India's match-winners and no tag from trolls can define his character. Shami then picked 17 wickets in IPL 2022 for Gujarat Titans, paving way for them to the maiden IPL title in the same season.

Yet Shami was kept out of the T20I squad. That irked many but as fate would have ot, Jasprit Bumrah got injured and Shami was brought in as his replacement.