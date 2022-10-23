India captain Rohit Sharma got really angry with the umpires as Shan Masood's wicket was denied in the match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Shan Masood wanted to play a big shot against India spinner R Ashwin. He bend his knees and went for a big sweep, However, the ball went straight up in the air and as Hardik Pandya was running in to take a simple catch the ball hit the spider cam on its way back. The ball was called dead as it is the in the rule. However, India's skipper was not happy with the umpires and was seen storming towards the onfield umpires Marais Erasmus and Rod Tucker. It was an unlucky event for Team India.

Earlier, Team India and young pacer Arshdeep Singh made a sensational start. With his first delivery on his World Cup debut, Arshdeep sent back Pakistan captain and prolific opener Babar Azam for a golden duck. The Punjab left-arm pacer bowling the second over of the innings swung the ball back just enough to catch Babar plumb in front of the wickets. Babar opted for the DRS immediately but the decision went in the bowlers’ favour.

It was a remarkable turnaround for Arshdeep, who was trolled mercilessly in India’s last match against their arch-rivals Pakistan. Arshdeep had dropped a crucial catch in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Dubai last month, which led to India’s defeat and failure to make the final in the tournament. After the loss, Arshdeep was trolled mercilessly on social media and even his Wikipedia page was defaced and the Punjab Kings pacer was branded a ‘Khalistani’.

Team India kept their faith in the young pacer although Arshdeep has played in only a handful of games so far. Arshdeep showed his tremendous skills and sent back Babar’s opening partner Mohammad Rizwan in his second over.

After almost getting a leading edge to Virat Kohli at mid-on, Rizwan fell prey to Arshdeep Singh’s short ball, pulling it straight down the throat of Bhuvneshwar Kumar at fine leg.

In just a handful of overs after being sent into bat by Rohit Sharma, Pakistan were reduced to 15/2 in what was a horror start by the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinalist. In the 2019 50-over World Cup, it was all-rounder Vijay Shankar who took a wicket on first ball of World Cup debut against Pakistan by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq and on 2022 it was Arshdeep Singh’s turn.