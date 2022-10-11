Shaheen Afridi vs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - key BATTLES to watch out for in IND vs PAK contest

The good news for cricket fans and particularly Pakistan fans is that ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is fit to play and this lights up the epic India vs Pakistan contest in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. That match is on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and there will be many a battles within this epic battle that would be exciting to witness for the fans. We look at three such battles ahead of the IND vs PAK cricket match in T20 World Cup 2022.

Take a look below:

Shaheen Afridi vs Kohli, Rohit

We all know what Shaheen Shah Afridi did to India at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. His first spell broke India's back. Afridi managed to get rid of openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the first spell, pushing the Indians on back foot straightaway. He later dismisses Kohli as well. Afridi is known for his devastating first over, he likes to make an early impact and Indians have had their weaknesses against the left arm pacers. Indian openers surely will be getting ready for him now that he has beend declared fit.

Indian pacers vs Babar and Rizwan

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan form the backbone of the Pakistan batting lineup. They have been the reason why Pakistan have chased down or put up strong totals. Babar and Rizwan thrashed Indian bowlers last time around in Dubai as well, winning the match by 10 wickets. This is a completely different bowling unit and they will be trying that Babar-Rizwan combo does not offer much in the upcoming big clash.

Pakistan bowlers vs Suryakumar Yadav

Indian cricket team currently has the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in lineup. But these won't just be the only stars Pakistan bowlers would be targetting. The fact is they will be even more stressed about this one name called Suryakumar Yadav. He is in one top form at the moment and Pakistani bowlers would like to see his back as soon as possible.