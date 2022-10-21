Not Virat Kohli but Virender Sehwag picks THIS Pakistan batter as his favourite to score most runs in T20 WC - Check

Rohit Sharma's Team India is all set to take on Babar Azam's Pakistan in their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23. Ahead of the clash, former cricketers from both the country are expressing their opinions on the game. Mostly the cricket experts are supporting their own country to win and own to players to score big in the tournament. However, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has picked Pakistan captain Babar Azam as his favourite to score most runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

“Babar Azam from Pakistan,” said Sehwag on Cricbuzz. “He has been extraordinary. Great fun to watch. There is a sense of calmness whenever Virat Kohli bats and you get something similar when watching Babar,” he said.

Babar Azam has earned it like Virat Kohli and I think everyone should appreciate him as a cricket fan.



Ye barso ki mehnat ka result hai. Watching Babar Azam on big hoarding in Australia. Proud moment for every Pakistani.



Earlier, former India cricketer AKA God of Cricket also predicted the winner of India vs Pakistan match. “India is favourite. Yes, of course. My heart is with India and would always want India to win. Not just because I am an Indian, I truly believe we have the firepower to perform well in these conditions”, said Sachin.

Sachin also went on to predict the top four sides which will play in the semifinals of the mega event. Besides Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's side, Tendulkar picked Australia and England to reach the semis of the tournament. He also gave a special mention to South Africa and New Zealand as the dark horse of the game.

“India has a very good chance. This team is well-balanced and we have the combination to go out and deliver. In fact, I am quite hopeful of our chances and going the full distance”, predicted Tendulkar during the interview.