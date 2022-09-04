Star India batter Virat Kohli is nearing a huge feat. The Indian No 3 found his form back with a good knock vs Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022 a couple of days back. He took his time vs HK and then started to play some big shots. He went unbeaten in the end, helping India put on a strong total on the scoreboard. Kohli will be eyeing a similar performance vs Pakisan. India play Pakistan in the Super 4 stage contest on Sunday (September 4). Both teams will be eyeing a spot in the final and a win here will do them a lot of good.

Kohli is also nearing a big achievement. The former Indian captain has hit 97 sixes in T20Is so far in 101 matches and 93 innings. If he hits 3 more sixes, he will reach the landmark of 100 sixes in the format. Not to forget, this is a record in T20Is and not T20s. Rohit Sharma is already in the list of T20I batters with 100 or more sixes. In fact, the current Team India captain is way ahead of Kolhi, with 165 sixes in 126 matches.

This rivalry has legacy. With Round 2 between India __ and Pakistan __ just hours away, we recall an #EpicClash from Asia Cup 2004 _



Tell us the missing figures in the comments below_ #INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/Kvk9ngCvjF— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 4, 2022

Only 9 batters have achieved the feat of hitting more than 100 sixes in the T20Is. Kohli will become the 10th batter to do so if he achieves this feat. Australia's Glenn Maxwell is also on 99 sixes as well as West Indies' Kieron Pollard. Kohli will go past both Maxwell and Pollard of he hits the 100th six vs Pakistan on Sunday night. The New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has hit the most number of sixes in T20Is. With 172 sixes he leads the list, Rohit is behind with 165 sixes. Other batters in this elite club are West Indians Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, former England captain Eoin Morgan, New Zealand batter Colin Munro, Australian opening batters David Warner, Aaron Finch and Ireland batter Paul Stirling.