'Jo unhone team choose ki hai...', Shikhar Dhawan BREAKS silence on his snub from India's T20 World Cup squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Team India captain for the ODI series, was in good spirits as usual when he attended the press conference ahead of the 1st ODI vs South Africa. The first question posed to him was whether the team practiced at all as it rained all day in Lucknow where the first match is scheduled to take place. To this Dhawan said that the team enjoyed cups of tea today as there was no rain, his comment was followed by laughter from him and the press. He said, "Aaj baarish hoti tahi toh chai pi hai. The rain is not in our control. The good thing that the drainage system in this ground is very good so we hope the match will be be played tomorrow. The boys are in good mindset."

Dhawan was then asked a difficult question, something that came out of the blue and shocked him as well. He was asked: "What will see you about your selection in T20 World Cup?" The journalist of couse wanted to ask him about his non-selection, but Dhawan answered this question too with a smile on his face. He said, ""Kaun se world cup mein? Usmein toh woh mai hu hi nahi. Tabhi toh yaha match khel raha hu. Nahi bilkul jo unhone team choose ki hai, bahahut achi team choose ki hai. Best team choose ki hai. Best wishes hai Team India ko (Which World Cup? I am not part of the T20 World Cup squad but it is a good team, the selectors have selected the best team and my best wishes to them)."

He further spoke on the team's chances in the 3-match series vs South Africa, saying that the teams might be missing some stars but they are still the same side who have done well in West Indies and Zimbabwe recently. "The team is very nice. We have played with this team in West Indies and Zimbabwe. We all have a good tuning. The new kids have good energy and josh in them," said Dhawan.