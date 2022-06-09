हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa 2022

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Ashish Nehra reacts as Hardik Pandya refuses to give strike to Dinesh Karthik in last over

After the wicket of Pant, Dinesh Karthik joined Pandya in the middle. Karthik is making comeback into the Indian squad after three years, riding on his IPL 2022 heroics where he re-established himself as a finisher. 

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Ashish Nehra reacts as Hardik Pandya refuses to give strike to Dinesh Karthik in last over
Source/Twitter

Team India scored 211/4 in 20 overs against South Africa in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. Ishan Kishan was the star performer who gave India a solid start with a 76-run knock in just 48 balls while vice-captain Hardik Pandya and captain Rishabh Pant gave the side a finishing touch. After the wicket of Pant, Dinesh Karthik joined Pandya in the middle. Karthik is making comeback into the Indian squad after three years, riding on his IPL 2022 heroics where he re-established himself as a finisher. However, Pandya refused to give Karthik a strike in the last over. 

Reacting to the incident, former India cricketer Ashish Nehra expressed disappointment and said that Karthik is not a tale-ender. "He should have taken a single before the last ball. It was Dinesh Karthik at the other end, not me," Nehra joked on Cricbuzz.

"Hardik Pandya is someone who can play all kinds of roles. He has got every type of batting up his sleeve. We have seen him performing in Tests and ODIs as well. With his batting ability, he can perhaps bat at any position... be it No.3 or 4 spot. He was captain for Gujarat and contributed with the ball as well. It was a different role. Before that, he wasn't bowling much and was batting down the order. He is back in his old role tonight... but he has got the ability to pull off any role with ease," Nehra further added.

Pandya whipped Parnell for four over midwicket and followed it up with a short-arm jab over long-on for six. Rabada came under thrashing from Pandya in the 19th over, when the right-hander lofted over long-on for six and squeezed a yorker past short fine leg to bring up India's 200. On a pitch where bowlers got some help, Kishan, Pant and Pandya played blistering knocks to post the highest total for India against South Africa in T20Is.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs South Africa 2022Hardik Pandya
Next
Story

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Rishabh Pant becomes 2nd youngest cricketer to achieve THIS feat

Must Watch

Cannabis is going legal in Thailand