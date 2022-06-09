Team India scored 211/4 in 20 overs against South Africa in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. Ishan Kishan was the star performer who gave India a solid start with a 76-run knock in just 48 balls while vice-captain Hardik Pandya and captain Rishabh Pant gave the side a finishing touch. After the wicket of Pant, Dinesh Karthik joined Pandya in the middle. Karthik is making comeback into the Indian squad after three years, riding on his IPL 2022 heroics where he re-established himself as a finisher. However, Pandya refused to give Karthik a strike in the last over.

Reacting to the incident, former India cricketer Ashish Nehra expressed disappointment and said that Karthik is not a tale-ender. "He should have taken a single before the last ball. It was Dinesh Karthik at the other end, not me," Nehra joked on Cricbuzz.

"Hardik Pandya is someone who can play all kinds of roles. He has got every type of batting up his sleeve. We have seen him performing in Tests and ODIs as well. With his batting ability, he can perhaps bat at any position... be it No.3 or 4 spot. He was captain for Gujarat and contributed with the ball as well. It was a different role. Before that, he wasn't bowling much and was batting down the order. He is back in his old role tonight... but he has got the ability to pull off any role with ease," Nehra further added.

Pandya whipped Parnell for four over midwicket and followed it up with a short-arm jab over long-on for six. Rabada came under thrashing from Pandya in the 19th over, when the right-hander lofted over long-on for six and squeezed a yorker past short fine leg to bring up India's 200. On a pitch where bowlers got some help, Kishan, Pant and Pandya played blistering knocks to post the highest total for India against South Africa in T20Is.