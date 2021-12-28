IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Lunch: South Africa reach 21/1 in reply to India's 327

South Africa were 21 for one at lunch on day three after bowling out India for 327 in the first Test on Tuesday.

India lost seven wickets for 55 runs during the opening session.

Jasprit Bumrah removed opposition skipper Dean Elgar in the first over of the South Africa innings. Keegan Petersen (11 batting) and Aiden Markram (9 batting) were in the middle at the break.

After day two was washed out, India resumed their innings at 272 for three. K L Rahul (123) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) added one and eight respectively to their overnight scores with Lungi Ngidi (6/72) and Kagiso Rabada (3/72) running through India's middle and lower-order.

KL Rahul (123 off 260), who looked in fine touch on Day 1, was the first one to get dismissed. The opener tried to play a swivel pull off Rabada but he gloved the ball and keeper Quinton de Kock took an easy catch.

Next was Ajinkya Rahane (48 off 102), who tried to play a cut shot off Ngidi, but was only able to give a catch to the wicketkeeper. Thereafter, the likes of Rishabh Pant (8), Ravichandran Ashwin (4), Shardul Thakur (4) and Md Shami (8) got out in quick succession.

The last-wicket partnership of 19 runs between Jasprit Bumrah (14) and Md Siraj (4) gave some late flourish to Indian innings.

Brief Scores: India: 327 all out in 105.3 overs (K L Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 6/72, Kagiso Rabada 3/72). South Africa: 21/1 in 7 overs (Aiden Markram 9 batting, Keegan Petersen 11 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 1/12).