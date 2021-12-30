IND vs SA 1st Test: Virat Kohli waves at his daughter Vamika after historic win, video goes viral – WATCH

Virat Kohli-led Team India signed off 2021 with a 113-run win over South Africa in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday (December 30). The win is also India’s first-ever Test victory at the venue, which is largely considered to be a fortress for South Africa. With this win, India have also taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Also, India have now become the first Asian team to win a Test at Centurion.

Meanwhile, after the match, Kohli was seen waving at his little daughter Vamika, who was present in the stands along with her mother Anushka Sharma. The video of the same soon went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

First match of vamika in the stands. Virat gesturing this to his family.

First match of vamika in the stands. Virat gesturing this to his family.

God, protect them Do it for your girls, Virat! Do it for them.

Notably, the win at Centurion was historic for Kohli as well, as he became the first India captain to win two Boxing Day Test matches. Prior to the win in Centurion on Thursday, the Virat Kohli-led team had defeated Australia by 137 runs in a Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne in 2018.

Also, with the win against the Proteas in the first Test, Kohli became the first Indian captain to win two Test matches in South Africa. He won his first as captain back in the 2018 tour.

Moreover, Kohli is now the only India skipper to win two Test matches each against Australia, England and now South Africa.

India will now aim to register their first Test series win in South Africa when they take on the hosts in the second Test, which is scheduled to begin from January 3 in Johannesburg.