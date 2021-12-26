IND vs SA, 1st Test Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport in Centurion Test?

The first India vs South Africa Test begins today (December 26) at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa and this seems to be their best chance with Proteas going through a transition and India at their full strength.

Speaking on the eve of the first Test, India coach Rahul Dravid told media that the team was prepared well for the series.

He said that the focus was to prepare well and compete with the Proteas in their own backyard.

We've got some good quality practice over the week. Head Coach Rahul Dravid speaks about the #TeamIndia's preparation in the lead up to the first #SAvIND Test.

Dravid did not reveal the playing XI, saying he does not understand why the playing XI should be revealed for the opposition team a day before. The XI will be finalised at the toss.

He added that team practising on the centre wickets of the Centurion ground has helped in preparation.

It will be interesting to see whether India picks Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer or Hanuma Vihari for the No 5 slot. Rahane has been struggling for runs while Iyer scored a hundred on Test debut last month. Vihari has done well with the India A team here.

As far as the weather is concerned, the Day 1 of the first Test is going to be cloudy with thunderstorms expected later in the afternoon and night.

There is possibility of rain as well in the night which may affect the start of play on Day 2. However from thereon, expect sunny conditions, says the Accuweather app.