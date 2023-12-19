IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The 2nd ODI between India and South Africa is to be played today at St. George's Park in Geqberha. India lead 1-0 in the three-match series. The Men in Blue had thrashed Proteas Men in 8 wikcets in the first match with plenty of India's youngsters stepping up. Sai Sudharsan was excellent on his international debut as he looked untroubled throughout his time at the crease, stroking his first fifty at the international stage in the process. Is Sai starred with the bat, Arshdeep Singh was equally good with the ball in hand as he finished with a five-wicket haul. At the same time, his fast bowling partner Avesh Khan picked four wickets.

South Africa were outplayed in all three departments of the game in the first ODI. They will be aiming to bounce back in the second match of the series and at least get a improved show.

Here are all the details of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa:

When will the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India and South Africa will take place on December 19, Tuesday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match India vs South Africa be played?

The 2nd ODI match between India and South Africa will be played at Gqeberha.

What time will the 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa begin?

The 2nd ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 4:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match?

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs South Africa matches live in India. You can also watch the India tour of South Africa on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa ODI squad:

SA Squad: Aiden Markram (C), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

India squad: Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (c & wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Probable Playing 11s

South Africa Probable XI: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

India Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar