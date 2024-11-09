Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818046https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ind-vs-sa-2nd-t20-match-free-live-streaming-when-where-and-how-to-watch-india-vs-south-africa-match-live-telecast-on-tv-mobile-apps-and-online-2818046.html
NewsCricket
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA LIVE STREAMING

Ind vs SA 2nd T20 Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Laptop?

Ind vs SA 2nd T20 Free Live Streaming: Fans can livestream the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I on the JioCinema app and website.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 11:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ind vs SA 2nd T20 Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Laptop?

Ind vs SA 2nd T20 Free Live Streaming: The Indian team emerged victorious in the first match of the T20I series against South Africa by 61 runs. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team dominated the Proteas and ended up winning the game in a facile manner. Star batter Sanju Samson played a sensational innings of 107 runs while the likes of Varun Chakravarthy (3/25) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/28) were splendid with the ball. The Men in Blue will look to continue the same momentum when they face the host nation in the second T20I in Gqeberha on Sunday. 

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I  Live streaming details:

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I be held?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be held at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played on November 10. 

What time will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I begin?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live on TV?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be aired live on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.

How to live stream the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

Fans can livestream the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I on the JioCinema app and website.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK