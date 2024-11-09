Ind vs SA 2nd T20 Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Laptop?

Ind vs SA 2nd T20 Free Live Streaming: The Indian team emerged victorious in the first match of the T20I series against South Africa by 61 runs. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team dominated the Proteas and ended up winning the game in a facile manner. Star batter Sanju Samson played a sensational innings of 107 runs while the likes of Varun Chakravarthy (3/25) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/28) were splendid with the ball. The Men in Blue will look to continue the same momentum when they face the host nation in the second T20I in Gqeberha on Sunday.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live streaming details:

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I be held?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be held at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played on November 10.

What time will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I begin?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live on TV?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be aired live on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.

How to live stream the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

Fans can livestream the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I on the JioCinema app and website.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.