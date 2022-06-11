हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa 2022

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes BIG statement on Rishabh Pant's captaincy, says THIS

India have played two T20I matches at the Barabati Stadium where they have won one and lost one. India and South Africa have played a T20I match here at the same venue where the Proteas ended up on the winning side. 


Source/Twitter

Team India's newly appointed captain for the T20I series against South Africa, Rishabh Pant, was criticised by many for his poor bowling changes and decision during his captaincy debut in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. India's premier spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled just 13 balls in the first game and was even asked to bowl the last over of the game. Responding to criticism against Pant, his team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar has said that he is a young captain and will do better in the next game. 

"Rishabh Pant is a young captain, it was his first game. It happens with everyone. I am sure he will try to do better in the next games. It is upto the team on how the captain looks. We did not bowl well, every decision he takes and if it brings about a wicket, everyone hails the call but if it goes the other way, people criticise. But I think, it is up to the bowling team on how the captain looks. We did not perform well as a bowling unit," said Bhuvneshwar in the pre-match press conference ahead of the 2nd T20I.

The veteran right-arm seamer who got the early wicket of SA captain Temba Bavuma in the first T20I in New Delhi on Thursday went to concede plenty of runs in the death overs. The 32-year-old conceded 43 runs in his four-over and got only one wicket.

 

