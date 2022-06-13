Newly-appointed India captain for the five-match T20I series, Rishabh Pant, has received major criticism from cricket experts around the world for his poor decision-making in the first two games as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Team India lost both their games against Proteas in the series so far. It is not the defeats that are frustrating cricket pundits but it is the questionable decisions. In the first T20I, India's premier spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled just 13 balls in the innings and was asked to bowl the last over of the match when the game was almost over.

South Africa win the 2nd T20I by 4 wickets and are now 2-0 up in the five match series. Scorecard - https://t.co/pkuUUB966c #INDvSA @Paytm pic.twitter.com/fwlCeXouOM — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2022

In the second T20I, Pant did another blunder where he bowled just one over to Axar Patel, even when there were two right-hand batsmen at the crease. Hardik Pandya who was not bowling up to the mark was asked to bowl three overs where he leaked runs at an economy over 10. Criticising Pant's captaincy former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer said that Pant panics when the game gets close.

"Yes, we saw something similar in the IPL as well. I feel the more he captains, the better he'll get. But, yes, at this stage, I think when the match gets tight, he panics a bit," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo's show.

Earlier, ex-India cricketer Ashish Nehra also said that Pant is underutilising his bowlers. "Changes to the playing XI depend on the conditions in Vizag. Rishabh Pant also needs to take a look. He held back Axar Patel for so long. There were two right-handed batters at that time. I don't see any reason why Axar Patel was not given an over at that time," Nehra said on Cricbuzz.