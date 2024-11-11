Advertisement
HARDIK PANDYA

Hardik Pandya’s Slow Knock & Viral Stump Mic Remark Spark Controversy, 'Enjoy From The Other End Now...'

The stump mic incident occurred in the penultimate over, where Pandya encouraged Arshdeep to "enjoy from the other end."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hardik Pandya’s Slow Knock & Viral Stump Mic Remark Spark Controversy, 'Enjoy From The Other End Now...'

Hardik Pandya, the star Indian all-rounder, found himself at the center of controversy following India's second T20I loss to South Africa. A viral stump mic moment captured Pandya’s comment to his batting partner Arshdeep Singh, saying, "Enjoy from the other end now," in a bid to motivate him. However, the words quickly backfired as Pandya himself struggled to push India’s total to a challenging target. With a sluggish 39 off 45 balls, Pandya’s innings sparked criticism from fans and pundits alike, igniting a debate about his approach under pressure.

Pandya’s Performance Under Scrutiny

After a top-order collapse, Pandya took it upon himself to stabilize the innings. While the initial task was to rebuild, he soon found himself at a crossroads as the death overs approached. The South African bowlers, particularly Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen, were relentless, restricting Pandya’s scoring opportunities. Despite hitting a few boundaries, Pandya’s inability to rotate the strike cost India valuable runs in the final overs. Out of the last 10 balls, he could only manage six runs, with seven dot balls punctuating his innings.

The stump mic incident occurred in the penultimate over, where Pandya encouraged Arshdeep to "enjoy from the other end." Unfortunately, this statement soon became a talking point as Pandya failed to capitalize on those final deliveries himself. The disappointment was palpable as India wrapped up their innings with a below-par 124/6 on a challenging pitch.

South Africa’s Clinical Bowling Display

South Africa bounced back from their previous loss with an exceptional bowling performance. Jansen and Coetzee were particularly effective, with Jansen managing to keep Pandya quiet in the crucial 18th over. Their disciplined bowling forced India to constantly recalibrate, unable to set a truly competitive target. South African bowlers effectively utilized the pitch's assistance, applying pressure on India’s middle and lower order. Even though Pandya hit two fours and a six in the 18th over, he was unable to carry the momentum forward into the final overs.

Social Media Reactions to Pandya’s Stump Mic Comment

The now-famous stump mic comment quickly became a social media sensation, with fans and critics alike weighing in. Some argued that Pandya’s comment showcased his confidence and leadership on the field, a way of motivating his partner to stay strong. However, the missed runs at the death, combined with Pandya’s inability to score freely, led to a flurry of negative feedback. Many on social media pointed out the irony of Pandya’s words as he himself struggled to deliver in the crucial final balls, raising questions about his approach and tactics.

Varun Chakravarthy’s Heroics Go in Vain

India’s defense, however, wasn’t without notable performances. Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy delivered an outstanding spell, picking up five wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs. His efforts nearly single-handedly kept India in the game, reducing South Africa to 66/6 at one stage. Yet, despite his heroics, the target proved insufficient.

South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs played a mature knock, scoring a critical 47 off 41 balls to anchor his team’s chase. Stubbs, supported by Coetzee’s rapid 19 off nine deliveries, secured the win for South Africa with an over to spare, leveling the series 1-1. Stubbs was named Player of the Match for his composed performance under pressure.

Basit Ali’s Criticism of Pandya’s “Selfish” Knock

Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali didn’t hold back, criticizing Pandya’s innings as “selfish.” Ali suggested that Pandya’s failure to take singles indicated a misplaced focus, possibly prioritizing individual milestones over the team’s needs. "He seemed more focused on batting for himself," Ali remarked, adding that Pandya’s approach wasn’t what India required in such a high-stakes game.

This criticism resonated with some Indian fans who felt that Pandya, while undoubtedly a world-class talent, may need to recalibrate his approach, particularly when tasked with guiding India through the death overs. Ali’s comments added another layer to the ongoing debate surrounding Pandya’s role and leadership in T20 cricket.

