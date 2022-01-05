हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen engage in heated war of words, umpire intervenes to separate two – WATCH

The incident took place in the 54th over when Bumrah tried to pull a short delivery by Jansen but couldn’t connect properly as the ball went to point. After it, Jansen stared at Bumrah, who in return, stared the pacer back and start charging towards him. Both met at mid-pitch, and the situation got heated up as they let lose a barrage of words.

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen engage in heated war of words, umpire intervenes to separate two – WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who generally doesn’t lose his cool easily, showed his aggressive side as he was involved in a heated confrontation with South Africa's Marco Jansen on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match in Johannesburg.

The incident took place in the 54th over when Bumrah tried to pull a short delivery by Jansen but couldn’t connect properly as the ball went to point. After it, Jansen stared at Bumrah, who in return, stared the pacer back and start charging towards him. Both met at mid-pitch, and the situation got heated up as they let lose a barrage of words.

However, umpire Marais Erasmus was quick to rush down to the middle of the pitch and calm things down.

Here’s the video of the incident:

Talking about the match, South Africa have been set an imposing target of 240 to win the second test against India after bowling out the tourists for 266 in their second innings at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

India put on an aggressive batting performance despite a difficult wicket and are now in a strong position to go 2-0 up and claim a first ever series win in South Africa. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane picked up where they left off on Tuesday as they took it to the home bowling, adding 66 runs in the first hour, to the overnight score of 85-2.

Both scored half centuries and their 111-run partnership, plus a bludgeoning cameo after lunch from Shardul Thakur, who hit 28 off 24 balls, means a difficult target for the home side to chase as they seek to level the series after losing last week's first test in Pretoria by 113 runs. An unbeaten 40 from Hanuma Vihari added to the frustration of South Africa, hoping to restrict India to a much lower score.

Lungi Ngidi (3-43) returned the best bowling figures for the home side.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs South AfricaJasprit BumrahMarco JansenIND vs SA 2nd Test
Next
Story

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after watching 83, praises Ranveer Singh for 'brilliant all-round display'

Must Watch

PT15M1S

Zee Top 100: Snowfall alert in Washington