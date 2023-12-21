trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701562
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: BCCI Provide Injury Update On Ruturaj Gaikwad

IND vs SA: BCCI reveals why Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out on the third ODI against South Africa.

Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has missed the third and final ODI against the Proteas due to an injury to his finger, BCCI updated. Gaikwad got sick during the T20I series against South Africa and now has missed the final game of the white-ball series as well.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't fully recovered from the blow he sustained to his ring finger while fielding in the second ODI. He remains under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," read the post of BCCI's official social media account.

Team India captain KL Rahul updated on Gaikwad's injury during the toss. Rajat Patidar made his ODI debut for India in place of Gaikwad.

"This looks like a much better wicket than the previous two, hopefully, we can get plenty of runs on the board. Two changes - Rajat Patidar makes his ODI debut, Rutu misses out after doing some damage to his finger. Also, Kuldeep gets a rest and Yuzi Chahal comes in," KL Rahul said of the team combination after losing the toss.

