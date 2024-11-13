IND vs SA 3rd T20: Ramandeep Singh Gets T20I Debut Cap From Hardik Pandya In Centurion

Star player Ramandeep Singh makes his India debut in the ongoing 3rd T20I against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 13, Wednesday. The Punjab-based player got his debut cap by all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Ramandeep chipped into the playing XI in place of pacer Avesh Khan for the 3rd T20I.

The 27-year-old started making headlines back in IPL 2024 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. On the back of a terrific IPL run, he was added to India's T20I squad for the four-match T20I series against South Africa. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Ramandeep was retained by the Kolkata-based franchise. He took part in a total of 14 games and collected 125 runs at a strike rate of over 201.61. Back in IPL 2022, he made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians and featured in five matches for them.

As of now, Ramandeep has taken part in 57 T20s where he smashed 544 runs at a strike rate of 170 with the highest score of 64. He also scalped 16 wickets in 19 innings with an average of over 16. Ramandeep had a decent outing while playing for India A vs Pakistan A during their Emerging Asia Cup clash on October 19. He took a diving catch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Say hello to the Debutant



A special moment for Ramandeep Singh as he receives his #TeamIndia Cap from @hardikpandya7



November 13, 2024

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla.