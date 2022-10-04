'It is precautiounary...', Rohit Sharma on Arshdeep Singh's injury ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Arshdeep Singh was not in the playing eleven for India in the 3rd and final T20I of the 3-match series against South Africa. Skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that the left-arm pacer is missing the action due to a back injury but cleared right away that it is not a big issue. After winning the toss Rohit said, "We're going to field first. 3 changes in the team - Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are rested, and Arshdeep misses out for some issues with his back. It is precautiounary, nothing serious." (Follow IND VS SA 3rd T20I 2022 LIVE HERE)

Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were the replacements for the 3 changes Team India made.

Coming to the 3rd T20I vs South Africa, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in the third and final T20 International on Tuesday (October 4).

Temba Bavuma also made one change, Anrich Nortje has been rested from the last South African playing XI, paving the way for Dwaine Pretorius' entry. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the final T20I.



Three changes for #TeamIndia in the Playing XI



Live - https://t.co/dpI1gl5uwA #INDvSA @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/gq4Ybx4n6V — BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2022

The Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. (With PTI inputs)