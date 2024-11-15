IND vs SA 4th T20 Live Streaming Details: When, Where And How To Watch India vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On Online, Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

IND vs SA 4th T20 Live Streaming: The Indian team will lock horns with South Africa for the one last time in the ongoing T20I series on Friday. Currently, the host nation is standing on the back foot as they lost the third T20I against India. The series kickstarted with India winning the first game by 61 runs while South Africa made a terrific comeback by winning the second game. Both teams will be looking to secure a win when they face each other for the final time in the fourth T20I at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 15.

India and South Africa 4th T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa take place?

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will take place on Friday, November 15.

Where will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

When will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa begin?

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the fourth T20I between India and South Africa be telecast live in India?

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa will be aired live on the Sports18 channel in India.

How to live stream the fourth T20I between India and South Africa in India?

Fans can livestream the fourth T20I between India and South Africa in India on JioCinema.

Squads :

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla