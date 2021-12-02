हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

IND vs SA A: THIS beauty from Navdeep Saini sent Beuran Hendricks’ off-stump for a walk — WATCH

India pacer Navdeep Saini once again showed why he is a special talent and huge Test match potential for India. 

IND vs SA A: THIS beauty from Navdeep Saini sent Beuran Hendricks’ off-stump for a walk — WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

India pacer Navdeep Saini once again showed why he is a special talent and huge Test match potential for India. 

Saini had bowled during India's tour of Australia last with a hamstring injury. Since then he has been working hard on his fitness levels. He has not featured for India since the tour of Australia. 

On the India A tour to South Africa, however, Saini has been making headlines. 

He made one again with the dismissal of South African batter Beuran Hendricks. 

In South Africa A's first innings, Hendricks was cleaned up by Saini. It was the first ball of 21st over of the innings and Saini came round the stumps to Hendricks. The ball hit the middle and off and straightened, Hendricks played for the line but it beat his bat and hit the top of off stump. 

What was fascinating is that the middle and leg stump bail remain unmoved while the off stump went for a walk. 

Watch the dismissal here:

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cricketcricket newsInd vs NZNavdeep SainiBeuran Hendricks
Next
Story

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli on verge of BREAKING another batting record in Mumbai Test

Must Watch

PT23M45S

Omicron's mutation rate more than doubled - Health Ministry