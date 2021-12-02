IND vs SA A: THIS beauty from Navdeep Saini sent Beuran Hendricks’ off-stump for a walk — WATCH

India pacer Navdeep Saini once again showed why he is a special talent and huge Test match potential for India.

Saini had bowled during India's tour of Australia last with a hamstring injury. Since then he has been working hard on his fitness levels. He has not featured for India since the tour of Australia.

On the India A tour to South Africa, however, Saini has been making headlines.

He made one again with the dismissal of South African batter Beuran Hendricks.

In South Africa A's first innings, Hendricks was cleaned up by Saini. It was the first ball of 21st over of the innings and Saini came round the stumps to Hendricks. The ball hit the middle and off and straightened, Hendricks played for the line but it beat his bat and hit the top of off stump.

What was fascinating is that the middle and leg stump bail remain unmoved while the off stump went for a walk.

Watch the dismissal here: