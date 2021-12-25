हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- India tour of South Africa, 1st Test

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of the Test Match between India and South Africa. They will play against each other for the first time in the three-match Test series between them.  

SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Test

South Africa vs India Dream11 Team Prediction Freedon Trophy 1st Test- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SA vs IND at SuperSport Park, Centurion: Skipper Virat Kohli will be battling on multiple fronts with an aim to get the tricky team combination right as India have a real shot at winning their first ever away series against South Africa, which is short on experience going into the contest, starting with the Boxing Day Test. The choice between an untested rookie like Shreyas Iyer and a proven but out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane for the number five slot, is not an enviable one. It's more like choosing between rock and hard place with fear of unknown being a persistent factor. Not to mention the hard call on whether Shardul Thakur with far superior skills should be the fifth bowler in place of an 'over the hill' Ishant Sharma.

TOSS: The toss for 1st Test between India vs South Africa will take place at 1.00 PM IST on December 26. 

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion 

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Duanne Olivier

India vs South Africa 1st Test Probable Playing XIs:

India Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier

