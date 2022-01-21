IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs South Africa: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 2nd ODI at Boland Park, Paarl, 2 PM IST January 21

With very little time to rest, India will be hoping to put up a better batting show and make a turnaround against South Africa in the second ODI at Boland Park on Friday (January 21). In a short three-match series, where there’s just a day’s gap between the matches, India has to get the batting right, which was one of the main reasons for them losing the first match by 31 runs and being 1-0 behind in the series.

In a chase of 298, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were going along nicely till both fell in quick succession. On the slow and spin-aiding pitch at Paarl, where stroke-play was difficult for fresh batters at the crease, India`s middle-order failed to get the chase on track and fell without making any substantial contributions as the tourists fell to 188/6.

Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer fell to short balls while Rishabh Pant was dismissed via a brilliant stumping from Quinton de Kock. Eventually, the visitors could manage 265/8 in 50 overs. Another trick which India and stand-in captain KL Rahul missed was giving Venkatesh a go with bowling.

When South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen were cruising along for their partnership of 204 and managing to neutralise Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur, not giving Venkatesh a go with his medium-pace was a big miss.

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Date & Time: January 21st at 2PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs South Africa My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Virat Kohli (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen (C)

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi

Captain: Rassie van der Dussen

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

