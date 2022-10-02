IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SA 2nd T20I match in Guwahati, 7 PM IST, October 2

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Preview and Dream 11 Prediction: They might be unsettled after an unexpected injury to Jasprit Bumrah but the Indian team would aim to continue their winning run and complete a rare home-series win against South Africa when the two sides clash in the second T20 International, in Guwahati on Sunday. From the tranquility of Thiruvananthapuram, the Team India atmosphere, suddenly, wears a chaotic look — much like the traffic of Guwahati, thrown out of gear in the midst of Durga Puja rush and construction of flyovers. Bumrah was expected to play a key role in Indian team’s campaign in the Australian conditions but his “back stress fracture" has ruled him out of the ICC flagship event, starting in three weeks’ time.

The ongoing series was originally planned as the final tune-up for Rahul Dravid’s team but Bumrah’s absence from the remaining two T20Is has now thrown more questions than answers.

Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj have been added to the squad as injury replacements but they do not figure in the World Cup-bound squad, as of now.

The burning question is, will the two remaining T20Is give the team management scope to test Bumrah’s replacement.

The seasoned Mohammad Shami, who is in the World Cup squad as stand-by, is not here for the South Africa series.

For the SA series, the team has a fit-again Deepak Chahar who also figures in the World Cup standby.

Chahar (4-0-24-2) looked in fine mettle when he along with young left-arm pace gun Arshdeep Singh (4-0-32-3) reduced the Proteas to 9/5 inside the power on the Greenfield track as India took a 1-0 lead.

But swing will be out of equation in conditions Down Under and Chahar is more in the mould of Bhuvenshwar Kumar, who is in the World Cup XI along with Arshdeep.

IND vs SA Match Details

The IND vs SA second T20I match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, September 2 at 7 pm IST.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (VC)

Batters: Virat Kohli, David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav (C)

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar

India Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar

South Africa Predicted Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

With PTI inputs