IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SA 3rd ODI match in Delhi, 130 PM IST, October 11

When South Africa last came to New Delhi for the T20I series opener in June, they were greeted by an intense heatwave where the temperature breached 45 degrees mark on certain days. Cut to October now, and the Proteas will be back in New Delhi to play the ODI series decider against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (October 11).

But this time, instead of scorching heat, it will be the rain threat which will be looming over the series decider, apart from the possibility of a truncated match. India’s national capital has recording 121.7 mm of rain in first ten days of the current month, resulting in water-logged roads and traffic thrown into chaos.

Though the weather forecast shows less of scattered rain and more of sunshine on Tuesday, with the ground covered due to heavy rain in last 72 hours, one can expect a pitch which will have some moisture around and assist the fast bowlers. With India’s emphatic seven-wicket victory over South Africa in Ranchi setting the stage for a winner-takes-it-all clash in New Delhi, many cricket fans have been nervously scrolling through weather apps and making earnest prayers to the Almighty for Tuesday’s match to go smoothly without any interruption.

For India, a victory on New Delhi’s return to hosting an ODI match after three years, will continue their winning juggernaut in the format which began after co-incidentally losing a three-match series in South Africa earlier this year. The ODIs against South Africa have been a reminder of the quality and depth of white-ball players in India though captain Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill haven`t produced substantial contributions yet.

If Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur shined bright in Lucknow despite the narrow nine-run loss, then it was Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj’s turn to power India to a series-levelling win.

Match Details

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match

Venue: Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi

Date & Time: October 11 at 130 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs SA 3rd ODI match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-captain: Aiden Markram

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Predicted 11

India: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj (c), Bjorn Fortuin