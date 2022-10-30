IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Perth, 430 PM IST, October 30

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are expected to spit fire on a track that will offer steep bounce as India’s top-order gears up for its toughest test in adverse conditions against a top-notch South African side in T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 30). The match in all likelihood will decide the Group 2 topper and India's probable semi-final venue.

The WACA has been the traditional venue for many decades but now the newly-built concrete jungle called Optus Stadium hosts the international games. While it looks like any other modern cricket stadium devoid of WACA's old world charm, what is similar to both grounds is spicy nature of its track and the good bounce on offer that could make life difficult for batters.

In this backdrop, Rabada and Nortje, two of world’s most fearsome speed merchants are expected to pose some tough questions for Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. While Rabada will bowl full and get the bowl to seam and swing at 145 clicks, expect Nortje to mix it up with either back of length or the hard lengths at 150 plus speed.

Both Rohit and Virat are fabulous horizontal bat players and the Powerplay overs will be all about how well the hand-eye co-ordination of the top-order works. The extra pace off the track will give batters that split second less time to react and it will be interesting to see what will be the approach of the Indian batters.

Match Details

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 30

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Date & Time: October 30 at 430 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 30 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rilee Roussouw

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 30 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi