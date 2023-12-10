IND Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs South Africa 1st T20I In Durban, 730PM IST, December 10
India Vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction India Vs South Africa 1st T20I Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SA, India Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
India will take on South Africa in 1st of the three T20Is scheduled to be played at Kingsmead ground in Durban. The Indian men's cricket team recently won the T20Is vs Australia at home with 4-1 margin and will be aiming for a repeat of the same show at least. However, beating South Africa in their backyard is no easy task. It will require a huge effort from this Indian team to beat the Proteas Men. In the 24 T20 matches between India and South Africa, India has won 13 times, while South Africa has claimed victory in 10 matches. One match concluded without a result.
As far as picking your best team for the game on the apps is concerned, keep it mind the injury list, the conditions of the venue and the form of the players. There are many big hitters in this competition. Watch out for the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan who have the capability to play unconventional shots, which may come in handy at this ground. Lungi Ngidi is the only player injured from both the squads. So, don't pick him in your Dream11 teams. Apart from him, there are no injury concerns, at least till the writing of this article.
The pitch is traditinally a slower surface which plays fairly. Expect a good contest between the bat and ball.
India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Vice-captain: Aiden Markram
Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Reeza Hendricks, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Allrounders: Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Gerald Coetzee
India vs South Africa Probable XIs
IND Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh
SA Probable XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams
India vs South Africa Full Squad
IND: Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kushan, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi
SA: David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram ©, Adnile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen, Matthew Breetzke, Beuran Hendricks, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Ottniel Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi
