IND Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs South Africa 1st Test In Centurion, 130PM IST, December 26

India take on South Africa in first of the two Tests starting today in Centurion. The Men in Blue have landed in South Africa to make history. In case you did not know, India have never won a Test series on South African soil. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will hope to end this struggle in this two-match series.

As far as picking your fantasy team is concerned for this series, remember that Mohammed Shami is not part of the Test squad. He was ruled out after he failed to recover from the ankle injury he sustained during the ODI World Cup. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan also left the Test squad some days ago due to different reasons. In South Africa's camp, doubts remain over the availability of pacers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada. Include them in your fantasy picks only after the toss, which is to take place at 1 pm IST.

As far as form is concerned, Virat Kohli has the most runs for India in Tests vs South Africa in this squad. It is a fast bowling wicket so do pick some pacers in your XI and take the risk of including Yashasvi Jaiswal too in the fantasy team as he is a good puller of the cricket ball. If he has a good Test match, chances will increase to earn more.

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs India, 1st Test

Date: December 26 to 30, 2023

Start Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

IND vs SA Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dean Elgar, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

All-Rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

India Vs South Africa Test Squads

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Tristan Stubbs

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar

India Vs South Africa: Probable Playing 11s

India Possible XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Probable XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi