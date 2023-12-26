trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702800
NewsCricket
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA TEST

IND Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs South Africa 1st Test In Centurion, 130PM IST, December 26

India Vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction India Vs South Africa 1st Test Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SA, India Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 07:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs South Africa 1st Test In Centurion, 130PM IST, December 26 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Image: ANI)

India take on South Africa in first of the two Tests starting today in Centurion. The Men in Blue have landed in South Africa to make history. In case you did not know, India have never won a Test series on South African soil. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will hope to end this struggle in this two-match series. 

As far as picking your fantasy team is concerned for this series, remember that Mohammed Shami is not part of the Test squad. He was ruled out after he failed to recover from the ankle injury he sustained during the ODI World Cup. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan also left the Test squad some days ago due to different reasons. In South Africa's camp, doubts remain over the availability of pacers Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada. Include them in your fantasy picks only after the toss, which is to take place at 1 pm IST.

Also Read | India Vs South Africa 1st Test: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Huge Milestone In Test Cricket, Can Break Rahul Dravid And Virender Sehwag's Record

As far as form is concerned, Virat Kohli has the most runs for India in Tests vs South Africa in this squad.  It is a fast bowling wicket so do pick some pacers in your XI and take the risk of including Yashasvi Jaiswal too in the fantasy team as he is a good puller of the cricket ball. If he has a good Test match, chances will increase to earn more.

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs India, 1st Test

Date: December 26 to 30, 2023

Start Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

IND vs SA Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dean Elgar, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

All-Rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

India Vs South Africa Test Squads

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Tristan Stubbs

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar

India Vs South Africa: Probable Playing 11s 

India Possible XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Probable XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?