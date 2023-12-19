IND Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI In Gqeberha, 430PM IST, December 19

India take on South Africa in the second ODI at the St. George's Park at Gqeberha. The Men in Blue had outplayed the Proteas Men in the first match by a margin of eight wickets. After bowling out the hosts for just 116 in only 27.3 overs, India has chased down the target in only 16.4 overs. On his debut, Sai Sudharsan played a brilliant innings of 55 off 43 balls, including 9 boundaries. Shreyas Iyer too smashed 52 off 45 balls as he hit 6 fours and 1 six respectively to help India cross the winning mark.

Arshdeep Singh had shone with the ball, doing most of the damage as he finished with the spell of 5 for 37 in 10 overs. Avesh Khan too bowled superbly for four wickets as he also bowled three maidens.

Needless to say, if you are making your Dream11 fantasy team, include these players in the XI. They are also guaranteed selections. You can also bet on Tilak Varma if you want. If he clicks, he can win make you win big as not many are going to take him in their fantasy teams due to his poor batting form.

If Rinku Singh is announced in the playing 11 at the toss, do make space for him in the fantasy team as he is good batting form. Gerald Coetzee, captain Markram, Keshav Maharaj are some players you can pick from South Africa.

Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for India vs South Africa today:

India vs South Africa Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma/ Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rinku Singh/Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Predicted XI: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA DREAM11 PREDICTION

Wicket-Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, KL Rahul

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Reeza Hendricks

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Nandre Burger

IND vs SA ODI squads

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Verreynne

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep